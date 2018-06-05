- Reinforcement Learning Notebooks -- there's also a good selection of other Jupyter AI notebooks in the Hacker News comments.
- Universal Music Translation Network -- We present a method for translating music across musical instruments, genres, and styles. This method is based on a multi-domain wavenet autoencoder, with a shared encoder and a disentangled latent space that is trained end-to-end on waveforms. (via NextWeb)
- ServiceFabric: a Distributed Platform for Building Microservices in the Cloud -- application lifecycle management of scalable and reliable applications composed of microservices running at very high density on a shared pool of machines, from development to deployment to management. (via Paper a Day)
- Hello, GitHub -- GitHub sold to Microsoft for $7.5 billion, and its new CEO will be the most excellent Nat Friedman (of Xamarin fame).
