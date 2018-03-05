- Accessorize to a Crime -- We define and investigate a novel class of attacks: attacks that are physically realizable and inconspicuous, and allow an attacker to evade recognition or impersonate another individual. We develop a systematic method to automatically generate such attacks, which are realized through printing a pair of eyeglass frames. When worn by the attacker whose image is supplied to a state-of-the-art face-recognition algorithm, the eyeglasses allow her to evade being recognized or to impersonate another individual. (via Quartz)
- No-Collar Workforce -- the HR challenges posed by the addition of automation to a white-collar workforce.
- Oncall and Sustainable Software Development (Charity Majors) -- Services need owners, not operators. [...] If I ask a room of folks who among them works on building software, and then ask the same room which of them are part of the oncall rotation, I should see about the same people raising their hands.
- Look Who's Talking -- some nice NLP and graph structuring of the interactions in the NZ Parliament, which might be applicable to your favorite corpus of interactions (Slack, email, etc.). See also slides.
