- SQuAD -- Stanford Question Answering Dataset (SQuAD) is a new reading comprehension data set, consisting of questions posed by crowdworkers on a set of Wikipedia articles, where the answer to every question is a segment of text, or span, from the corresponding reading passage. With 100,000+ question-answer pairs on 500+ articles, SQuAD is significantly larger than previous reading comprehension data sets. And there's a contest to build AI to answer the questions.
- Ultrasonic User Tracking -- more than 200 Android apps found using ultrasound cross-device tracking (uXDT). uXDT is the practice of advertisers hiding ultrasounds in their ads. When the ad plays on a TV or radio, or some ad code runs on a mobile device or computer, it emits ultrasounds that are picked up by the microphone of nearby laptops, desktops, tablets or smartphones. (via BoingBoing)
- Leaving Apple -- Developers have long argued that job seekers should have a strong public portfolio, as demonstrated experience can account for the lack of a relevant degree. After years of building up my portfolio, it became apparent that most outside recruiters I talked with never looked at my blog/GitHub, despite a strong emphasis of both on my résumé.
- AI for Modern Card Games (PDF) -- sure you had fun at work today, but did you teach a computer to play Magic: The Gathering and get a bachelor's degree for it?
Article image: Four short links.