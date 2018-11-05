- Stormchecker -- A modern model checker for probabilistic systems. Test your models of your distributed system.
- MonoCorpus -- a note-taking app for software and machine learning engineers meant to encourage learning, sharing, and easier development. Increase documentation for yourself and your team without slowing your velocity. Take notes as part of your process instead of dedicating time to writing them. An interesting use for notebooks.
- Odin -- Deploy your 12-factor-applications to AWS easily and securely with the Odin, an AWS Step Function based on the step framework that deploys services as auto-scaling groups (ASGs).
- Toward an AI Physicist for Unsupervised Learning -- We investigate opportunities and challenges for improving unsupervised machine learning using four common strategies with a long history in physics: divide-and-conquer, Occam's Razor, unification, and lifelong learning. Instead of using one model to learn everything, we propose a novel paradigm centered around the learning and manipulation of *theories*, which parsimoniously predict both aspects of the future (from past observations) and the domain in which these predictions are accurate. (see also MIT TR)
Article image: Four short links