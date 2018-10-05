- Motherboard Supply Chain Compromise (Bloomberg) -- fascinating story of Chinese compromise of SuperMicro motherboards, causing headaches for AWS, Apple, and the U.S. military, among many others. See also tech for spotting these things and some sanity checking on the article's claims.
- How Facebook Marketplace Uses Machine Learning -- nice. It's increasingly clear there's not much that's user-facing that can't benefit from machine learning to prompt, augment, and check user input.
- Interesting Ideas in Datasette (Simon Willison) -- solid technical reflection on non-obvious approaches and techniques in his project.
- Ferret -- interesting approach: a DSL for writing web scrapers.
