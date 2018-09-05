- An Atomic Receiver for AM and FM Radio Communication -- lasers detect fluctuations in the outer shell of "Rydberg vapors" (a special form of Cesium) that are caused by radio waves. See also MIT Tech Review.
- Geology is Like AR for the Planet (Wired) -- looking at the planet through a geologic lens is something like strapping on an augmented-reality headset. It invites you, from your vantage point in the present, to summon up Earth’s deep past and far future—to see these parallel worlds with your own eyes, like digital overlays. All nerd-level expertise is awesome for this reason. Try going bar-hopping with a bar owner who can talk about fit-out costs, eyelines, liquor choices, branding, etc. Nothing is boring if you know enough about it. (via Dan Hon)
- Radical Open-Access Plan (Nature) -- Eleven research funders in Europe announce "Plan S" to make all scientific works free to read as soon as they are published.
- Journey Maps -- A journey map is a collection of customer research most recognizable by its timeline—a visual depiction of every touch point customers have with the product or business, laid out from left to right. [...] Seeing the journey visually helps reveal the emotional landscape of the customer, which helps the product, marketing, customer support, and analytics teams understand what users feel at each point and identify ways the team can improve the experience. Steps and advice on how to build them.
