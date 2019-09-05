- TikTok is Fueling India's Deadly Hate Speech Epidemic (Wired UK) -- “All platforms including TikTok lack the cultural competency to enter our market with a clear understanding of the volatile nature of its internal dynamics,” says Soundararajan. “There is not a single platform that has cultural competencies related to caste and religious extremism.”
- Stanford Music 220A: Fundamentals of Computer-Generated Sound -- "Fundamentals." I see what you did there.
- Computer Science from the Bottom Up -- reminds me of NAND2Tetris.
- Continuous Compliance -- automate the testing of all your invariants. This works for security, privacy, reliability, usability, and more.
