- Gaze Warping -- deep learning to change where eyes in a photo look. The demo is amazeballs, and the paper is here. (via BoingBoing)
- Usefully Interpreting Permissions (PDF) -- great paper that suggests users understand permissions warnings more when using: Entities, Concepts, and Topics (ECT); Sentiments; Top Collaborators; Shared Interests; Faces with Context; Faces on Map. They're more then 2x as likely to question apps that ask for too many permissions if the permissions are explained in terms of these kinds of user-meaningful data. (via Adrian Colyer)
- The Power of Prolog -- free book on Prolog.
- Build Your Own Text Editor -- tutorial that shows you, in 184 steps [...] how to build a text editor in C. [...] It’s about 1,000 lines of C in a single file with no dependencies, and it implements all the basic features you expect in a minimal editor as well as syntax highlighting and a search feature.
Article image: Four short links.