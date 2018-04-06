- Thou Shalt Not Depend on Me (ACM) -- with 37% of websites using at least one known vulnerable library, and libraries often being included in quite unexpected ways, there clearly is room for improvement in library handling on the web.
- FlameScope -- Netflix's open source visualization tool for exploring different time ranges as Flame Graphs. (via Netflix Tech Blog)
- AlterEgo: A Personalized Wearable Silent Speech Interface -- The results from our preliminary experiments show that the accuracy of our silent speech system is at par with the reported word accuracies of state-of-the-art speech recognition systems, in terms of being robust enough to be deployed as voice interfaces, albeit on smaller vocabulary sets. (via MIT News)
- Duplicity -- Encrypted bandwidth-efficient backup using the rsync algorithm. Common use case is backing up server to S3, but there's an impressive number of connective services, including Google Drive, Azure, Mega.co, and Dropbox.
