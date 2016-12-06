Four short links
  1. AWS Lambda to Call You When Servers are Down -- it's not a replacement for Pingdom, but it's a cute demonstration of the power of lambdas for gluing together services.
  2. How Not to F Up Your Manufacturing Startup -- On the operations front, never leave anything to ambiguity. If a supplier says the item is coming “next week,” ask when exactly next week and get the tracking code.
  3. Facebook's Walled Wonderland is Inherently Incompatible with News Media -- Here is an important question: how does news fit in Facebook’s walled Wonderland? Short answer: it doesn’t. Unfiltered news doesn’t share well, not at all: it can be emotional, but in the worse sense; no one is willing to spread a gruesome account from Mosul among his/her peers. Most likely, unfiltered news will convey a negative aspect of society. Again, another revelation from The Intercept or ProPublica won’t get many clicks. Unfiltered news can upset users’ views, beliefs, or opinions.
  4. Amazon Go -- store where payments happen automatically, and you just walk off with what you like. Will lead to an interesting social dynamic in the store: instead of checkout agents, there'll be security staff to stop non-customers from stealing.
Nat Torkington

Nat Torkington has been active in web development since the early days of the web. He wrote the bestselling Perl Cookbook, and chaired conferences for O'Reilly Media for a decade. During his time at O'Reilly Media, Nat was an editor and then became a trend-spotter for the O'Reilly Radar group, identifying the topics to build events and books around. He has worked in areas as diverse as networking, publishing, science, edtech, and NLP. He now lives in New Zealand, where he runs Kiwi Foo Camp and helps startups grow.