- SeKey -- an SSH agent that allow users to authenticate to UNIX/Linux SSH servers using the Secure Enclave.
- Web Application Penetration Testing Checklist -- a useful checklist of things to poke at if you're doing a hygiene sweep.
- The Bullet Hole Misconception -- Computer technology has not yet come close to the printing press in its power to generate radical and substantive thoughts on a social, economical, political, or even philosophical level. I really like this metric of success.
- AI Index (Stanford) -- This report aggregates a diverse set of data, makes that data accessible, and includes discussion about what is provided and what is missing. Most importantly, the AI Index 2017 Report is a starting point for the conversation about rigorously measuring activity and progress in AI in the future.
