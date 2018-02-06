- metaDigitise -- Digitising functions in R for extracting data and summary statistics from figures in primary research papers.
- Center for Humane Technology -- Silicon Valley tech insiders fighting against attention-vacuuming tech design. (via New York Times)
- Tools, Substitutes, or Companions -- three metaphors for how we think about digital and robotic technologies. (via Tom Stafford)
- Unpaywall -- browser extension. Click the green tab and skip the paywall on millions of peer-reviewed journal articles. It's fast, free, and legal. Pair with the open access button. (via Swarthmore Libraries)
