- Flowblade -- a multitrack non-linear video editor released under GPL3 license.
- Automatically Assembling Textbooks from Wikipedia -- Adamti and co have a plan for determining the utility of their approach. They plan to produce a range of Wikibooks on subjects not yet covered by human-generated books. They will then monitor the page views and edits to these books to see how popular they become and how heavily they are edited, compared with human-generated books.
- Amazon Knows What You Buy. And It’s Building a Big Ad Business From It (NYT) -- I'm sure nothing bad can happen from this.
- Firefox 66 to Block Automatically Playing Audible Video and Audio (Mozilla) -- user-friendly behavior ftw.
Article image: Four short links