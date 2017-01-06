- Easy 6502 -- take your first steps in programming in the assembly language behind the Apple II and the Commodore 64. It has an inline assembler and 6502 emulator, resulting in a tutorial that reads like an iPython Notebook.
- Viz.js -- Graphviz in your browser.
- FB Messenger PM on Discovery -- short version: discovery is not FB's problem; it's your problem as a bot-developer. Have an audience, and point them to your bot. There will be no instant millionaires courtesy of Facebook's discovery system. This leaves me feeling unsatisfied, even as I understand the temptation to avoid the Robert-Scoble-Wearing-It-In-The-Shower-brand death moment of shiny new tech du jour.
- Odo: Shapeshifting For Your Data -- It efficiently migrates data from the source to the target through a network of conversions.
Article image: Four short links.