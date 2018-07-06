- Should You Migrate from REST to GraphQL? -- a nice precis of the good and bad parts of REST and GraphQL so you can make an informed decision about when to use.
- Abacus News: Unboxing China -- interesting website that's a bit like TechMeme but for China, and more consumer focused. See also The ChinAI Newsletter where you can read Jeff Ding's weekly translations of writings on AI policy and strategy from Chinese thinkers—will also include general links to all things at the intersection of China and AI. (via CognitionX)
- Popcorn-Driven Robotic Actuators -- Popcorn is a cheap, biodegradable way to actuate a robot (once). Fun silliness.
- Self-Regulated Learning: Beliefs, Techniques, and Illusions -- In this review, we summarize recent research on what people do and do not understand about the learning activities and processes that promote comprehension, retention, and transfer. Share with the student or life-long learner in your life.
Article image: Four short links