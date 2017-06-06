- Beaker Browser -- A peer-to-peer web browser. Create and fork websites directly from your computer. You control your data. No blockchain required.
- TorchCraft -- a library that enables deep learning research on real-time strategy (RTS) games such as "StarCraft: Brood War" by making it easier to control these games from a machine learning framework—here, Torch. This white paper argues for using RTS games as a benchmark for AI research and describes the design and components of TorchCraft. Code on GitHub.
- GrowthHackers Conference Notes -- notes from all the sessions on the recent GrowthHackers Conference.
- Apple ARKit -- augmented reality framework for iPhone and iPad. I'm looking forward to their hardware entry, for which this greases the runway.
