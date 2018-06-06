- DAWN: Data Analytics for What's Next -- Stanford project working on an end-to-end suite of tools. Their breakdown of opportunities for improvement is an interesting read. The project homepage has more.
- Singapore Government Discussion Paper on AI and Personal Data -- The objective is to put forward a proposed accountability-based framework and provide common definitions and a common structure to facilitate constructive and systemic discussions on ethical, governance, and consumer protection issues relating to the commercial deployment of AI. (via ZDNet)
- Wireless Power in the Body (MIT) -- The implants are powered by radio frequency waves, which can safely pass through human tissues. In tests in animals, the researchers showed that the waves can power devices located 10 centimeters deep in tissue, from a distance of 1 meter.
- Counterintuitive Probability -- these will make your head ache. In the good way.
