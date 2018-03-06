Four short links
  1. Let's Get Better at Demanding Better from Tech (Cory Doctorow) -- the science fiction writer gets to ask contrafactuals: how can we maintain our social lives or search the web without spying? What kinds of devices would let us communicate on the go without taking away our rights?
  2. How to Rands (Rands in Repose) -- how he introduces himself to new team members, with his philosophy and expectations. Nice.
  3. How to Persuade the Robot That You Should Get the Job (Guardian) -- After 86 unsuccessful job applications in two years—including several HireVue screenings—Deborah Caldeira is thoroughly disillusioned with automated systems. Without a person across the table, there’s "no real conversation or exchange," and it’s difficult to know "exactly what the robot is looking for," says Caldeira, who has a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. This sounds dystopically dehumanizing.
  4. Neural Voice Cloning with a Few Samples -- ​In this paper, we introduce a neural voice cloning system that takes a few audio samples as input.
