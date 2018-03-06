- Let's Get Better at Demanding Better from Tech (Cory Doctorow) -- the science fiction writer gets to ask contrafactuals: how can we maintain our social lives or search the web without spying? What kinds of devices would let us communicate on the go without taking away our rights?
- How to Rands (Rands in Repose) -- how he introduces himself to new team members, with his philosophy and expectations. Nice.
- How to Persuade the Robot That You Should Get the Job (Guardian) -- After 86 unsuccessful job applications in two years—including several HireVue screenings—Deborah Caldeira is thoroughly disillusioned with automated systems. Without a person across the table, there’s "no real conversation or exchange," and it’s difficult to know "exactly what the robot is looking for," says Caldeira, who has a master’s degree from the London School of Economics. This sounds dystopically dehumanizing.
- Neural Voice Cloning with a Few Samples -- In this paper, we introduce a neural voice cloning system that takes a few audio samples as input.
