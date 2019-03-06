- Ghidra -- software reverse-engineering tool, rival for IDAPro. Open source, released by NSA.
- Cybersecurity in the Public Interest (Bruce Schneier) -- We need public-interest technologists in policy discussions. We need them on congressional staff, in federal agencies, at non-governmental organizations (NGOs), in academia, inside companies, and as part of the press. In our field, we need them to get involved in not only the Crypto Wars, but everywhere cybersecurity and policy touch each other: the vulnerability equities debate, election security, cryptocurrency policy, Internet of Things safety and security, big data, algorithmic fairness, adversarial machine learning, critical infrastructure, and national security.
- Kakoune -- a code editor that implements vi’s "keystrokes as a text editing language" model. As it’s also a modal editor, it is somewhat similar to the Vim editor (after which Kakoune was originally inspired). In the words of a Hacker News commenter, it's trying to ditch some of the historical ed/ex syntax and thought patterns that make vi weirdly inconsistent.
- Burnout Self Test -- This tool can help you check yourself for burnout. It helps you look at the way you feel about your job and your experiences at work, so you can get a feel for whether you are at risk of burnout.
