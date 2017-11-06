- A Firmware Update Architecture for Internet of Things Devices -- draft submitted to IETF. It has a long way to go before it's a standard, but gosh it'd be nice to have this stuff without everyone reinventing it from scratch. (via Bleeping Computer)
- Pyro -- a universal probabilistic programming language (PPL) written in Python and supported by PyTorch on the back end. Pyro enables flexible and expressive deep probabilistic modeling, unifying the best of modern deep learning and Bayesian modeling.
- Neugram -- scripting language integrated with Go. Overview of the language.
- Front-End Checklist -- an exhaustive list of all elements you need to have / to test before launching your site / HTML page to production. (website)
