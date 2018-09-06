- CMU's AI Bachelor's Degree -- ethics course mandatory, likewise seven humanities courses. Nice.
- GANlab -- interactive visualization of what's happening in a generative adversarial network, as well as an easy-to-read explanation.
- Errors, Insights, and Lessons of Famous AI Predictions -- These case studies illustrate several important principles, such as the general overconfidence of experts, the superiority of models over expert judgement, and the need for greater uncertainty in all types of predictions. The general reliability of expert judgement in AI timeline predictions is shown to be poor, a result that fits in with previous studies of expert competence.
- USB-C Explorer -- a development board with everything needed to start working with USB Type-C. It contains a USB-C port controller and Power Delivery PHY chip, a microcontroller, and several options for user interaction.
