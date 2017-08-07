- Prom Week Meets Skyrim: Developing a Social Agent Architecture in a Commercial Game -- This project’s goal was to develop and implement a social architecture model, inspired in academic research, in a modern and commercially successful video game and investigate its impact on player experience. We choose to implement the social architecture in a popular Role Playing video game: “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim,” due to its popularity and high “mod-ability.”
- Computational Zoom: A Framework for Post-Capture Image Composition -- we introduce computational zoom, a framework that allows a photographer to manipulate several aspects of composition in post-processing from a stack of pictures captured at diff erent distances from the scene. We further define a multi-perspective camera model that can generate compositions that are not physically attainable, thus extending the photographer’s control over factors such as the relative size of objects at different depths and the sense of depth of the picture. We show several applications and results of the proposed computational zoom framework.
- SDF Projects -- zomg there's an authentic TOPS-20 system you can get logins on. For a taste of the Old Days.
- ISOC's AI and ML Policy Paper -- The paper explains the basics of the technology behind AI, identifies the key considerations and challenges surrounding the technology, and provides several high-level principles and recommendations to follow when dealing with the technology.
Article image: Four short links.