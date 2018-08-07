- Horrors of using Azure Kubernetes Service in Production -- a cautionary tale.
- Systems Neuroscience is About to Get Bonkers -- Two advances are making the impending data surge an important issue to address now. The first is the advent of widely available, low-cost recording technologies that are easy to use, such as the Neuropixels probes. [...] The second is the maturation of deep learning, a catchphrase for a collection of very powerful artificial neural network concepts, along with the software and hardware that power them.
- Fizz -- Facebook's TLS 1.3 implementation, open-sourced. (via Facebook blog post)
- stt-benchmark -- a minimalist and extensible framework for benchmarking different speech-to-text engines.
Article image: Four short links