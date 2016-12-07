- Whiplash: How to Survive Our Faster Future -- Joi Ito's new book. (via BoingBoing)
- Disney Research Wants to Make VR Haptics as Immersive as Visuals (Kurzweil AI) -- The haptic app, called VR360HD, was developed and tested using a consumer headset and Disney Research’s haptic chair. The chair features a grid of six vibrotactile actuators in its back and two subwoofers, or “shakers,” in the seat and back. The grid produces localized moving sensations in the back, while the subwoofers shake two different regions of the body and can create a sensation of motion. Users were able to select from a library of feel effects, also assembled and tested by Disney Research. These feel effects are identified with common terms such as rain, pulsing, or rumbling, and can be adjusted so that people can distinguish, for instance, between a light sprinkle and a heavy downpour.
- GoMix -- IFTTT meets Heroku (thanks to Andy Baio for that characterization).
- Class of 2017 -- the fantastic works entering the public domain in countries with life+50 and life+70 years.
Article image: Four short links