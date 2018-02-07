- 12 Best Practices for User Account, Authorization, and Password Management (Google) -- Your users are not an email address. They're not a phone number. They're not the unique ID provided by an OAUTH response. Your users are the culmination of their unique, personalized data and experience within your service. A well-designed user management system has low coupling and high cohesion between different parts of a user's profile.
- Customer Satisfaction at the Push of a Button (New Yorker) -- simply getting binary good/bad feedback is better than no feedback, even if it's not as good as using NPS with something like Thematic. Also an interesting story about the value of physical interactions over purely digital.
- XXY Oscilloscope -- try this or this to get started. (via Hacker News)
- Reproducibility Workshop -- slides and handouts from a workshop to highlight some of the resources available to help share code, data, reagents, and methods. (via Lenny Teltelman)
