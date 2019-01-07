- Tensor Considered Harmful -- Trap 1: Privacy by Convention; Trap 2: Broadcasting by Alignment; Trap 3: Access by Comments. Author proposes a named tensor to tackle these problems. (via Daniel Bilar)
- 100 Lessons Learned for Project Managers (NASA) -- This material first appeared in the October 2003 issue of NASA's ASK Magazine, which now lists 122 of these aphorisms. Examples: People who monitor work and don't help get it done, never seem to know exactly what is going on. Integrity means your subordinates trust you. An agency's age can be estimated by the number of reports and meetings it has. The older it gets, the more the paperwork increases and the less product is delivered per dollar. Many people have suggested that an agency self-destruct every 25 years and be reborn starting from scratch.
- The Man Turning China into a Quantum Superpower (MIT TR) -- One of the reasons China has done so well in quantum science is the close coordination between its government research groups, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the country’s universities. Europe now has its own quantum master plan to prompt such collaborations, but the U.S. has been slow to produce a comprehensive strategy for developing the technologies and building a future quantum workforce. Where's quantum's Licklider?
- Dive Into Deep Learning -- Berkeley University course. Uses Jupyter Notebooks and MXNet (not TensorFlow or PyTorch).
