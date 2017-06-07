- Monica -- open source social CRM.
- Safe Visual Data Exploration -- Brown visual data exploration system that interacts with users to formulate hypotheses based on visualizations and provides interactive control of false discoveries.
- Apple Picking Robot (PBS) -- “We grow in the United States, between 315,000 and 320,000 acres of apples for fresh market … the labor demand per year ranges from 250 to 350 man-hours per acre. That is not small,” Lewis said. “Every piece of tree-fruit in stores, in the world today is handpicked,” she said.
- Britney Spears as Malware Backchannel -- a recently discovered backdoor Trojan used comments posted to Britney Spears's official Instagram account to locate the control server that sends instructions and offloads stolen data to and from infected computers.
