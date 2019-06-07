- Energy and Policy Considerations for Deep Learning in NLP -- training Transformer NLP model w/ neural architecture search is 626,155 lbs of CO2. Compare to Car, avg incl. fuel, 1 lifetime: 126,000 lbs. (via MIT TR)
- Open Source Game Clones -- This site tries to gather open source remakes of great old games in one place.
- A Glass Battery That Keeps Getting Better (IEEE Spectrum) -- grunty batteries without the fire would be a great thing, indeed, never mind one that got better. Goodenough and collaborators claimed they’d developed a non-flammable lithium battery (whose electrolyte was based on a glass powder) that had twice the energy density of traditional lithium-ion batteries. They also published a graph that showed an increase in capacity over more than 300 charge-discharge cycles. (This increase, however, pales in comparison to the cell's at least 23,000-cycle lifespan.)
- Text-Based Editing -- We propose a novel method to edit talking-head video based on its transcript to produce a realistic output video in which the dialogue of the speaker has been modified, while maintaining a seamless audio-visual flow (i.e., no jump cuts). You edit the script and the software edits the video so the person says what's in the script. (via Stanford)
Article image: Four short links