- Robot Training With EEG -- “As you watch the robot, all you have to do is mentally agree or disagree with what it is doing,” says Rus. “You don’t have to train yourself to think in a certain way—the machine adapts to you, and not the other way around.”
- Five Models for Making Sense of Complex Systems -- covers Mind Maps, to gather your thoughts; Concept Maps, to organize your understanding; System Maps, to map the system (a tautology, but an accurate one); Mental Models, to understand and communicate your user’s understanding; Concept models, to message a way to think about a complex system.
- AI Has Become Meaningless (The Atlantic) -- Deflationary examples of AI are everywhere.
- Snakisms -- playable pointed games from (Kiwi) game philosopher Pippin Barr. I admire the subtle alterations of the known form as well as the gap the creator left that you have to fill by playing.
Article image: Four short links.