- Yes, You Can Do Continuous Delivery (Jez Humble) -- he has some convincing responses (with charismatic mega-examples) to "but we're in a heavily regulated environment" and "we do more than websites."
- A Diagram Editor for JupyterLab -- it's turning into a full publishing engine.
- Underactuated -- Algorithms for walking, running, swimming, flying, and manipulation. These are working notes used for a course being taught at MIT. They will be updated throughout the Spring 2018 semester.
- Twitter Linguistics: A Study -- a (high schooler's?) report on reader attitudes to some online linguistic techniques: keyboard smashes, comma ellipses, excessively long ellipses, phrase capitalization and period insertion, non-interrogative question marks, midway capitalization, and space insertion. (via Piers Cawley)
Article image: Four short links