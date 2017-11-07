- Something is Wrong on the Internet (James Bridle) -- This is a deeply dark time, in which the structures we have built to sustain ourselves are being used against us — all of us — in systematic and automated ways. It is hard to keep faith with the network when it produces horrors such as these. While it is tempting to dismiss the wilder examples as trolling, of which a significant number certainly are, that fails to account for the sheer volume of content weighted in a particularly grotesque direction. This is another reason why propping your kids in front of YouTube is unsafe and unwise.
- ChalkTalk -- a digital presentation and communication language in development at New York University's Future Reality Lab. Using a blackboard-like interface, it allows a presenter to create and interact with animated digital sketches in order to demonstrate ideas and concepts in the context of a live presentation or conversation.
- YamUI -- Microsoft open-sourced the reusable component framework that they built for Yammer. [B]uilt with React on top of Office UI Fabric components.
- Dance Your Ph.D. Finalists -- look at the finalists on this site, read about the winners on Smithsonian.
