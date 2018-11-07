- Fast Abstractive Summarization with Reinforce-Selected Sentence Rewriting -- Inspired by how humans summarize long documents, we propose an accurate and fast summarization model that first selects salient sentences and then rewrites them abstractively (i.e., compresses and paraphrases) to generate a concise overall summary. We use a novel sentence-level policy gradient method to bridge the non-differentiable computation between these two neural networks in a hierarchical way, while maintaining language fluency. Source code available.
- KBPedia -- a comprehensive knowledge structure for promoting data interoperability and knowledge-based artificial intelligence, [which] combines seven "core" public knowledge bases—Wikipedia, Wikidata, schema.org, DBpedia, GeoNames, OpenCyc, and UMBEL—into an integrated whole. Now has a serious open source offering.
- Baidu Opens AI Park in Beijing -- autonomous buses, smart walkways that track people's steps using facial recognition, intelligent pavilions equipped with the company's conversational DuerOS system, and augmented reality Tai Chi lessons. It's theatre, but theatre sets perceptions. In this case, the perception that China is miles ahead of America in AI. It was the AR Tai Chi that caught my eye.
- TRE: A Regex Engine with Approximate Matching -- It does this by calculating the Levenshtein distance (number of insertions, deletions, or substitutions it would take to make the strings equal) as it searches for a match.
