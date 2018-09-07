- Unveiling and Quantifying Facebook Exploitation of Sensitive Personal Data for Advertising Purposes -- This paper quantifies the portion of Facebook users in the European Union (EU) who were labeled with interests linked to potentially sensitive personal data in the period prior to when GDPR went into effect. The results of our study suggest that Facebook labels 73% of EU users with potential sensitive interests. This corresponds to 40% of the overall EU population. We also estimate that a malicious third party could unveil the identity of Facebook users who have been assigned a potentially sensitive interest at a cost as low as €0.015 per user. Finally, we propose and implement a web browser extension to inform Facebook users of the potentially sensitive interests Facebook has assigned them. (via Morning Paper)
- Subgraphs -- a deep learning IDE.
- REPLugger: REPL + Debugger -- My belief is that providing tools to augment programmer understanding is one of the most important interventions we can make. Me, too.
- brpc -- Baidu's RPC library, with 1,000,000+ instances (not counting clients) and thousands of kinds of services.
