- A General-Purpose Counting Filter: Making Every Bit Count -- like Bloom filters, but faster, resizable, you can delete items, and more. (via Paper a Day)
- Jeff Dean's AI Lecture for YC -- not just a good intro to modern AI, but a glimpse at how Google sees the future playing out.
- CleverHans -- A library for benchmarking vulnerability to adversarial examples.
- Civilized Discourse: But How? (Jeff Atwood) -- You have to have those rules because if no one can say what it is you stand for, then you don't stand for anything. Anything is now fair game, technically.
