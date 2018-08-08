- AI Patenting Up -- Facebook filed for 55 patents related to machine learning or neural networks in 2016, up from zero in 2010. IBM, which has been granted more U.S. patents than any other company for the past 25 years running, boasts that in 2017 it won 1,400 AI-related patents, more than ever before.
- Data Visualization Don'ts -- so good.
- Luna Studio -- a developer’s whiteboard on steroids. Design, prototype, develop, and refactor any application simply by connecting visual elements together. Collaborate with co-workers, interactively fine tune parameters, inspect the results, and visually profile the performance in real time. I'm very interested in IDE and tool improvements; they're force multipliers for programmers.
- Origami-hand -- Origami-hand is a disposable robot hand that folds and assembles paper. We aim to expand the application range of robots by realizing hands that can perform complicated operations at low cost. (via IEEE Spectrum)
