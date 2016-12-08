- Most Popular Fields of Study Since 1970 (Flowing Data) -- nifty chart with data from National Center for Education Statistics.
- How I Detect Fake News (Tim O'Reilly) -- worth sending to any of your friends/family who want to tell genuine news from bogus.
- Where Does 9600bps Come From? (SparkFun) -- There are a huge number of systems that rely on asynchronous serial. Why did we end up using 9600 instead of 10,000, or perhaps 8192 (213) bps? It turns out we use 9600 bps because of the reaction time of carbon microphones.
- Security for the High-Risk User: Separate and Unequal (John Scott-Railton) -- data-driven breakdown of where and how civil society groups are at risk from digital attack. (via Cory Doctorow)
Article image: Four short links