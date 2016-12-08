Four short links
  1. Most Popular Fields of Study Since 1970 (Flowing Data) -- nifty chart with data from National Center for Education Statistics.
  2. How I Detect Fake News (Tim O'Reilly) -- worth sending to any of your friends/family who want to tell genuine news from bogus.
  3. Where Does 9600bps Come From? (SparkFun) -- There are a huge number of systems that rely on asynchronous serial. Why did we end up using 9600 instead of 10,000, or perhaps 8192 (213) bps? It turns out we use 9600 bps because of the reaction time of carbon microphones.
  4. Security for the High-Risk User: Separate and Unequal (John Scott-Railton) -- data-driven breakdown of where and how civil society groups are at risk from digital attack. (via Cory Doctorow)
Nat Torkington

Nat Torkington has been active in web development since the early days of the web. He wrote the bestselling Perl Cookbook, and chaired conferences for O'Reilly Media for a decade. During his time at O'Reilly Media, Nat was an editor and then became a trend-spotter for the O'Reilly Radar group, identifying the topics to build events and books around. He has worked in areas as diverse as networking, publishing, science, edtech, and NLP. He now lives in New Zealand, where he runs Kiwi Foo Camp and helps startups grow.