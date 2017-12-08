- Books for Budding Engineers (UCL) -- a great list of books for kids who have a STEM bent.
- Data-Driven Analysis of "Fake News" -- In sheer numerical terms, the information to which voters were exposed during the election campaign was overwhelmingly produced not by fake news sites or even by alt-right media sources, but by household names like "The New York Times," "The Washington Post," and CNN. Without discounting the role played by malicious Russian hackers and naïve tech executives, we believe that fixing the information ecosystem is at least as much about improving the real news as it about stopping the fake stuff. A lot of data to support this conclusion. (via Dean Eckles)
- Digital Archaeology -- papers from a conference, whose highlights were tweeted here. In case you thought for a second there was some corner of the world that software wasn't going to eat.
- Dynamicland -- rumours of Bret Victor's new AR project about computing with space. See also the Twitter account showing off goodies.
Article image: Four short links