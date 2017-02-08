- Anyone Can Become a Troll (PDF) -- A predictive model of trolling behavior shows that mood and discussion context together can explain trolling behavior better than an individual’s history of trolling. These results combine to suggest that ordinary people can, under the right circumstances, behave like trolls. (via Marginal Revolution)
- Magic Paper -- printed with light, erased with heat, and reusable up to 80 times. (via Slashdot)
- The Security Implication of HTTPS Interception (PDF) -- We find more than an order of magnitude more interception than previously estimated and with dramatic impact on connection security. To understand why security suffers, we investigate popular middleboxes and clientside security software, finding that nearly all reduce connection security and many introduce severe vulnerabilities. Drawing on our measurements, we conclude with a discussion on recent proposals to safely monitor HTTPS and recommendations for the security community.
- Deep Natural Language Processing Course -- This repository contains the lecture slides and course description for the Deep Natural Language Processing course offered in Hilary Term 2017 at the University of Oxford.
