- Blazer -- Explore your data with SQL. Easily create charts and dashboards, and share them with your team.
- FPG-1 -- PDP-1 FPGA implementation in Verilog, with CRT, Teletype, and Console. The PDP-1 was groundbreaking: serial number 0 was delivered to the BBN offices where Licklider would see it as a way forward to his timesharing vision. From The Dream Machine: "The PDP-1 was revolutionary," Fredkin declares, still marveling four decades later. "Today such things don't happen. Today a machine comes along and is slightly faster than its competitors. But here was a machine that was off the charts. Its price performance ratio was spectacularly better than anything that had come before."
- ClusterFuzz -- a scalable fuzzing infrastructure that finds security and stability issues in software. See Google's announcement of the open-sourcing of it.
- Questions for a New Technology -- They aren’t particularly subtle in their bias. They aren’t supposed to be. They also aren’t meant to be a series of boxes to be checked or hoops to be jumped through.
