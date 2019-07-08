- Algorithmic Governance and Political Legitimacy (American Affairs Journal) -- Mechanized judgment resembles liberal proceduralism. It relies on our habit of deference to rules, and our suspicion of visible, personified authority. But its effect is to erode precisely those procedural liberties that are the great accomplishment of the liberal tradition, and to place authority beyond scrutiny. I mean “authority” in the broadest sense, including our interactions with outsized commercial entities that play a quasi-governmental role in our lives. That is the first problem. A second problem is that decisions made by an algorithm are often not explainable, even by those who wrote the algorithm, and for that reason cannot win rational assent. This is the more fundamental problem posed by mechanized decision-making, as it touches on the basis of political legitimacy in any liberal regime.
- The 27-Factor Assessment Model for DevOps -- The factors are the cross-product of current best practices for three dimensions (people, process, and technology) with nine pillars (leadership, culture, app development/design, continuous integration, continuous testing, infrastructure on demand, continuous monitoring, continuous security, continuous delivery/deployment).
- Millfork -- a middle-level programming language targeting 6502- and Z80-based microcomputers and home consoles.
- FossaSat-1 (Hackaday) -- FossaSat-1 will provide free and open source IoT communications for the globe using inexpensive LoRa modules, where anyone will be able to communicate with a satellite using modules found online for under 5€ and basic wire mono-pole antennas.
