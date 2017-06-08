- Google Brain Residency -- really interesting rundown on projects he worked on during his residency. The culture of testing has not sufficiently caught on yet. We need better ways of asserting during training, that various parts of networks maintain certain means and variances, don't oscillate too much, or stay within ranges. ML bugs make the heisenbugs of my systems past seem delightfully easy.
- 500 Chinese Robot Companies -- China installed 90,000 robots in 2016, 1/3 of the world's total and a 30% increase over 2015.
- Options vs. Cash -- omg, this.
- Moon.js -- reactive Javascript UI library with Vue's API. 5KB minified. (via Hacker Noon)
