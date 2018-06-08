- NYT Uses Software to Identify Members of Congress -- In addition to confirming the identity of a member, Who The Hill has helped The Times tell some stories we couldn’t have reported otherwise. Most recently, Rachel Shorey found members of Congress at an event hosted by a SuperPAC by trawling through images found on social media and finding matches.
- Cyberwar Map -- both a visualization of state-sponsored cyberattacks and an index of Cyber Vault documents related to each topic (represented as nodes on the map).
- Cookie-Cutter Data Science -- a standard directory structure and set of conventions for a data science project, with a tool that creates a new one.
- Conversations Gone Awry: Detecting Early Signs of Conversational Failure -- To this end, we develop a framework for capturing pragmatic devices—such as politeness strategies and rhetorical prompts—used to start a conversation, and analyze their relation to its future trajectory. Applying this framework in a controlled setting, we demonstrate the feasibility of detecting early warning signs of antisocial behavior in online discussions.
