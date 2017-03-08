- Outdated Javascript Libraries on the Web (Paper a Day) -- 36.7% of jQuery includes, 40.1% of Angular, and an astonishing 86.6% of Handlebars includes use a vulnerable version. [...] the root causes are systemic in the JavaScript ecosystem.
- Yuval Harari Interview -- Q: As a gay man, which discrimination do you prefer? A: There would really have to be some evil algorithm to do worse than human beings.
- Cooperation vs. Aggression (Mike Loukides) -- Machines learn what we teach them. If you don't want AI agents to shoot, don't give them guns.
- Mathematics for Computer Science (PDF) -- MIT coursebook, CC-BY-SA licensed.
Article image: Four short links.