- What We Talk About When We Talk About Monads -- This paper is not a monad tutorial. It will not tell you what a monad is. Instead, it helps you understand how computer scientists and programmers talk about monads and why they do so.
- Publishers and GDPR -- a nice explanation of what GDPR is bringing to companies like Facebook and Google, how it's changing ad-serving, and what it means for content publishers.
- Blockchain is Not Only Crappy Technology But a Bad Vision for the Future -- There is no single person in existence who had a problem they wanted to solve, discovered that an available blockchain solution was the best way to solve it, and therefore became a blockchain enthusiast.
- Typesense -- open source typo tolerant search engine that delivers fast and relevant results out of the box.
Article image: Four short links