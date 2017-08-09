- Complete Event Trend Detection in High-Rate Event Streams -- Complex Event Processing (CEP) has emerged as a prominent technology for supporting streaming applications from financial fraud detection to health care analytics. CEP systems consume high-rate streams of primitive events and evaluate expressive event queries to detect event sequences such as circular check kites and irregular heart rate trends in near real time. These event sequences may have arbitrary, statically unknown, and potentially unbounded length. (via Paper a Day)
- Separation of Duties -- boring stuff that's worth getting right.
- 30+ Case Studies of Building Online Communities -- from Burning Man to Twitch.
- John Deere's Autonomy Lessons -- in order to build a fully autonomous tractor, there are no shortcuts. While a blend of GPS and other location tracking sensors, image sensors, and telematics assist John Deere vehicles to navigate fields today, the company still can’t truly replicate everything a human would see and feel sitting in the tractor cab. The company’s latest commercially available machine with autonomous features, the S700 combine (a vehicle that harvests grain), can automatically adjust its harvesting equipment based on the condition of the crop it sees—but still gives the farmer sitting in the tractor a camera on the process to make sure it’s happening correctly. Right now all of John Deere’s tractors still require a human to sit inside—a sign that autonomy is a long road even in controlled environments.
Article image: Four short links.