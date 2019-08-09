- Facebook Patents Shadow Banning -- which has a long history elsewhere.
- Living Off The Land in Linux -- legitimate functions of Unix binaries that can be abused to break out restricted shells, escalate or maintain elevated privileges, transfer files, spawn bind and reverse shells, and facilitate the other post-exploitation tasks. Interesting to see the surprising functionality built into some utilities.
- Neural Blind Deconvolution Using Deep Priors -- deblurring photos with neural nets. Very cool, and they've posted code. (via @roadrunning01)
- Warshipping (TechCrunch) -- I mail you a package that contains a Wi-Fi sniffer with cellular connection back to me. It ships me your Wi-Fi handshake, I crack it, ship it back, now it joins your network and the game is afoot. (via BoingBoing)
