- In-Memory Malware Infesting Banks (Ars Technica) -- According to research Kaspersky Lab plans to publish Wednesday, networks belonging to at least 140 banks and other enterprises have been infected by malware that relies on the same in-memory design [as Stuxnet] to remain nearly invisible. (via Boing Boing)
- Technical Challenges in Machine Ethics (Robohub) -- interesting interview with a researcher who is attempting to implement ethics in software. Fascinating to read about the approach and challenges.
- Scope -- nifty tool to help busy open source maintainers stay on top of their GitHub-hosted projects...dashboard for critical issues, PRs, etc.
- Cards Against Silicon Valley -- spot on tragicomedy.
