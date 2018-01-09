Four short links
Four short links
  1. What Did I Miss? (Tim O'Reilly) -- Zeynep Tufekci, a professor at the University of North Carolina and author of "Twitter and Tear Gas," perfectly summed up the situation in a tweet from September: "Let me say: too many worry about what AI—as if some independent entity—will do to us. Too few people worry what *power* will do *with* AI." That's a quote that would have had pride of place in the book had it not already been in production.
  2. FocusWriter -- a simple, distraction-free writing environment. It utilizes a hide-away interface that you access by moving your mouse to the edges of the screen, allowing the program to have a familiar look and feel to it while still getting out of the way so that you can immerse yourself in your work. Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
  3. The Ultimate Old-School PC Font Pack -- do the time warp again. (My terminal uses Print Char 21 in black and green, because I code better when my brain thinks it's 1992)
  4. The Many Faces of the Community Manager (Dave Neary) -- There are many traditional software and product development roles that a community manager can fill for an open source community. Here are five I'd like to highlight: Marketing; Partner/ecosystem development; Developer enablement; Product/release management; Product strategy. Once you've answered "what do you hope to achieve by open-sourcing your software?", you'll often find you need a person whose job it is to help you get that result; just releasing software is never enough.
Article image: Four short links