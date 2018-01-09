- What Did I Miss? (Tim O'Reilly) -- Zeynep Tufekci, a professor at the University of North Carolina and author of "Twitter and Tear Gas," perfectly summed up the situation in a tweet from September: "Let me say: too many worry about what AI—as if some independent entity—will do to us. Too few people worry what *power* will do *with* AI." That's a quote that would have had pride of place in the book had it not already been in production.
- FocusWriter -- a simple, distraction-free writing environment. It utilizes a hide-away interface that you access by moving your mouse to the edges of the screen, allowing the program to have a familiar look and feel to it while still getting out of the way so that you can immerse yourself in your work. Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.
- The Ultimate Old-School PC Font Pack -- do the time warp again. (My terminal uses Print Char 21 in black and green, because I code better when my brain thinks it's 1992)
- The Many Faces of the Community Manager (Dave Neary) -- There are many traditional software and product development roles that a community manager can fill for an open source community. Here are five I'd like to highlight: Marketing; Partner/ecosystem development; Developer enablement; Product/release management; Product strategy. Once you've answered "what do you hope to achieve by open-sourcing your software?", you'll often find you need a person whose job it is to help you get that result; just releasing software is never enough.
