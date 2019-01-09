- Quantum Computing Zines -- from EPiQC, the University of Chicago-led quantum research collaboration. Topics: history, hype, measurement, operations, notation, reversibility, superposition, and entanglement.
- Surprising People Have Access to Your Phone's Location (VICE) -- T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T are selling access to their customers’ location data, and that data is ending up in the hands of bounty hunters and others not authorized to possess it, letting them track most phones in the country.
- Underclocking the ESP8266 Leads to Wi-Fi Weirdness (Hackaday) -- underclock an 8266 and the channel width decreases proportionally. Underclock two by the same amount and you can create a channel so narrow that non-underclocked devices can't understand it. Clever!
- Gödel Was Incompleteness Ex Machina -- In this essay we’ll prove Gödel’s incompleteness theorems twice. First, we’ll prove them the good old-fashioned way. Then we’ll repeat the feat in the setting of computation. In the process, we’ll discover that Gödel’s work, rightly viewed, needs to be split into two parts: the transport of computation into the arena of arithmetic on the one hand and the actual incompleteness theorems on the other. After we’re done, there will be cake. (via Daniel Bilar)
