- What It Feels Like to Be An Open Source Maintainer -- One reason this situation is so frustrating is that, increasingly, I find that issue triage takes time away from the actual maintenance of a project. In other words, I often only have enough time to read through an issue and say, “Sorry, I don’t have time to look at this right now.” Just the mere act of responding can take up a majority of the time I’ve set aside for open source. (via Daniel Bachhuber)
- System Design Primer -- curriculum, overview, and flashcards around the subject of building high-traffic web systems.
- Mender -- Apache-licensed over-the-air update for embedded Linux devices. (putting the S back in IoT?)
- USG -- open source hardware for a USB firewall. It connects between your computer and an untrusted USB device, isolating the badness with an internal hardware firewall.
Article image: Four short links.